Congressman Murphy, Navy and Marine Corps Leaders Receive Update on execution of $3.1 billion in Hurricane related repairs to ENC installations

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Luke Frank, left, CH-53K detachment, Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron One, briefs Charles A. Williams, Jr., center, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment and Congressman Greg Murphy, right, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, on the abilities of the CH-53K on Marine Corps Air Station New River, July 15, 2020. Murphy and Williams visited MCAS New River to receive an update on military construction from installation leaders and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Christian Ayers)

CAMP LEJEUNE AND MCAS NEW RIVER, N.C. – Leaders from across the Navy and Marine Corps as well as Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-3) visited military installations in Eastern North Carolina this week to receive an update on military construction and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress.



The visit, led by Charles Williams, Jr., assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment gave leaders the ability to see firsthand how $3.1 billion in construction funding is being used to repair and replace facilities and roofs, and ensure structures are able to withstand future storms.



Williams was joined by Maj. Gen. Edward Banta, commander for Marine Corps Installations Command and Rear Adm. John Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. Banta, who toured the Marine Aircraft Group 26 AS-515 hangar and the Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302 on MCAS New River ahead of the group, commended the Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Marine Corps Installations East team during Tuesday’s in-brief for their coordinated actions to rapidly execute the Congressionally-approved funding over the past 22 months. “On any given year, we would typically execute about [$1.2 billion] across the entire [Marine Corps] enterprise so when you look at these numbers, this is truly unprecedented.”



Also during the visit, Williams recognized Amanda Renjifo, public works energy manager, and Jimmy Mahoney, public works operations director from the Camp Lejeune Public Works Office for their individual efforts to reduce operational vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, enhance facilities maintenance costs and energy performance in the future—all of which have helped Camp Lejeune recapture the Secretary of the Navy’s Energy Award for the fourth year in a row.



Congressman Murphy, along with Williams, took to the skies in a MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 where they had a bird’s eye view of construction progress on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.



Also during his tour of the air station, Murphy received a brief on the new CH-53K King Stallion helicopter and on the capabilities of Fleet Readiness Center-East which provides world-class maintenance, engineering and logistics support for Navy and Marine Corps aviation.



“During a several hour visit with the brave Marines at New River Air Station today, it was humbling for me to see the devotion they all display in serving our nation. They continue to evolve the multiple facets of their mission to meet the ever-changing needs of our Marines to be successful. Despite the societal challenges that we face at home, the Marines stay laser focused on keeping this nation and its allies free. Supporting their mission is one of my highest priorities for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District,” said Murphy.