MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (July 15, 2020) -- Sitting just beyond the shadow of a static display heritage aircraft sits a memorial to Airmen of the 101st Refueling Wing in Bangor Maine. Each brick has names etched on its surface of airmen who served the 101st. Included are the names of the crews involved with the 9/11 response team and the crew that responded to the B-52 crash that occurred in 1963.





Members of the MAINEiac Retiree Association who were heavily involved in developing the memorial visited the base. Retired Senior Master Sergeant Rick Johnson offered anecdotes on his memories while serving at the 101st and how he transitioned, continuing to support the military after his retirement. “It’s been said I’m more productive now.” He joked. Retired Chief Master Sergeant Roland Andrews joined the Bangor Air National Guard while in high school and served for 31 years. He was part of the crew that responded to the B-52 crash. Retired CMSgt Chuc Halsted and Retired CMSgt Bob Phair were both boom operators during 9/11. Phair joined the association shortly after his retirement in 2019.





The association is involved with many base wide events, including Change of Command ceremonies where they help go over the guest lists.They assist in developing memorials and support base wide parties such as the annual Halloween Party in Security Forces. The association offers support on base to all currently and formerly serving members. They provide information on retirement, medical and BX privileges and they remain a strong force within the wing.



The association understands the importance of staying connected with the Wing and as Rick Johnson said, they are a conduit between past and present serving members. The MAINEiac Retiree Association is an excellent resource for people both in and out of the uniform. The 101st appreciates everything they do and how they epitomize the idea that once a MAINEiac always a MAINEiac.