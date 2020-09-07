Allison takes command of USAG RIA at Change of Command Ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (July 9, 2020) – Col. Todd J. Allison took command of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Rock Island Arsenal from Col. Stephen C. Marr during a change of command ceremony conducted July 8 at the Lock and Dam Lounge in Building 60 with the Installation Management Command- Sustainment Director, Davis D. Tindoll, Jr., officiating.



The traditional change of command ceremony with many guests, as well as the entire garrison workforce, was not possible this year due to COVID-19. Instead, the ceremony was held with only a small group in attendance and broadcast live via Facebook, with Tindoll officiating virtually via video teleconference from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.



Marr, leaving after two years as the third military commander at the Garrison, said his time here has been valuable.



"To the USAG RIA workforce – you are an amazing group of dedicated individuals working to improve this installation every single day," said Marr. "We all spend our entire careers consuming what the garrison provides, never really understanding what happens behind the scenes to make it possible. You will never get the thanks that you deserve, and you will continue to be asked to do the impossible. Thank you for all that you taught me over the last two years.



Marr also recognized the commands and organizations on Rock Island Arsenal, as well as the greater Quad Cities community.



"To the community – the mayors, city administrators, county supervisors, businessmen and women, and the unelected leaders, thank you for welcoming us on so many levels," said Marr. "You welcome the military into you community, you welcome us as individual families into your communities, and you welcome our kids into your schools. In short, you make us part of your home. Those of us in uniform are transitory in nature, and those of us who have had the privilege of calling the Quad Cities home are most fortunate."



Marr is proceeding to a new assignment overseas.



Incoming garrison commander Allison, who's most recent assignment was as deputy chief of staff for Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, said he is looking forward to building on the successes of Marr's tenure and emphasized what the Arsenal and Quad Cities has, and will continue, to mean for him and his family.



"I have had the distinct pleasure over the past 11 months to call the Quad Cities home, witness and admire the beauty, the history, and most importantly the significance of this garrison in the heart of our nation's Midwest," said Allison. "It is quite evident to me the mobilization and power projection of a significant portion of our 'nation's blood and treasure' to fight and win is led from this unique epicenter. To the employees and families of the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal and to the many tenant commands and organizations – it is an honor to serve as your garrison commander. People first! Winning matters!"



Allison was commissioned as a quartermaster officer after graduating from University of Pittsburgh with a BS degree in economics. Prior to being stationed at the Arsenal his duty assignments included Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Lee, Virginia, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Hood, Texas, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, and Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



He served in Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan in 2001-2002, and completed three deployments to Iraq to total 35 months in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



His civilian education includes a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and completion of joint professional military education level II from the Joint and Combined Warfighting School at the Joint Forces Staff College.



His awards include Bronze Star (3OLC), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Army Commendation Medal, Senior Parachutist Badge, and Rigger Badge.



As garrison commander Allison is in charge of the command that provides facilities and base operations support and services to all Rock Island Arsenal tenants in the areas of law enforcement, crime prevention, security management, fire, safety, information management, facilities engineering, housing, maintenance of buildings and roads, and transportation. The garrison maintains telecommunications facilities and common resources, as well as community amenities and necessary services for morale, welfare, and recreation. A high quality of living and working environment is maintained to ensure equal opportunity for all civilian employees, war fighters, and family members.



The Rock Island Arsenal is a major Army installation that is the home to more than 80 tenant organizations that provide critical products and services to all of our Armed Services. It employs more than 6,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel.



The installation is strategically located on an island in the Mississippi River between Iowa and Illinois. The island is almost a mile wide, three miles long and consists of 946.3 acres that are in the State of Illinois. It is located in the Quad Cities about 162 miles west of Chicago and 180 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.17.2020 11:17 Story ID: 374100 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allison takes command of USAG RIA at Change of Command Ceremony, by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.