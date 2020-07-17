1st SOSFS establishes family room

Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron recently created a family room for their personnel to utilize while at work.



The room gives members a safe, clean, and quiet place to tend to their children’s needs.



“As the Child Development Centers had to reduce manning due to Coronavirus Disease 2019, our defenders championed the creation of a family room,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Bill Hunter, commander of the 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group. “It’s a place where our defenders can bring their kids. We took a tour and it was impressive. You feel like you are walking into someone’s home.”



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haley Turner, noncommissioned officer in charge of physical security with the 1st SOSFS, doubling as a defender and a mother, brought up the idea when she was impacted by childcare facilities limiting their capacity.



“The family room was organized to specifically benefit the security forces section because cops work nights, days, weekends and holidays when other personnel are not at the office,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Hess, noncommissioned officer in charge of electronic security systems with the 1st SOSFS.



Members of the 1st SOSFS decided to design the family room similar to lactation rooms. The new family room also accommodates personnel and their children outside of regular Child Development Center hours.



“We, as a unit, are able to provide an area where personnel who have to stop into the squadron with their kids have an area to change their child’s diaper, feed them, provide a safe area for them to play and still do what they came to the unit to do,” said Turner. “Because of this room, we are able to still support the unit and our Airmen through a difficult time if they have to bring their children in for any reason.”



The room currently includes a refrigerator, microwave, a changing table with storage for diapers, breast pumps, a rocking chair, and a small play area with wipe-able toys and books. Additionally, the room is located near restroom facilities for hand-washing and sanitizing materials.



“I am proud to have been a part of this experience, to have taken part in this project,” said Turner. “When we ensure family is a focus in the lives of military members and we are able to take care of one another, I believe the military member can give top job performance and be ready to support the mission at all times.”

