Garrison Wiesbaden welcomes new commander

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomed a new commander July 17 during a change of command ceremony on Clay Kaserne that was streamed live to minimize in-person gathering.



During the ceremony, Col. Noah Cloud relinquished command of USAG Wiesbaden to Col. Mario A. Washington by salute, rather than passing a guidon, to comply with COVID-19 regulations.



Tommy Mize, director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, thanked Cloud and his family for their contributions to the community and welcomed Washington and his family.



“Col. Cloud has led this garrison with absolute distinction,” Mize said, noting his contributions to hosting the Berlin Airlift 70th anniversary event, addressing Army Family Housing challenges and establishing community help centers staffed by spouses. “Noah and his team fundamentally changed the housing culture here in Wiesbaden,” he said. He added that while there is still progress to be made over the next decade, “thanks to Noah’s leadership, this garrison is on the right path.”

He credited Cloud’s “calm, even-keeled leadership” in response to the COVID-19 crisis. “Truly, truly exceptional service by Noah and his entire team,” he said.



“Noah’s a thoughtful leader,” Mize said. “He genuinely cares for this community, he genuinely cares for those he leads, and he genuinely cares for those he serves, and as a result, this great garrison has flourished under his leadership.”



Cloud thanked everyone he had worked with throughout the Army and host nation, as well as his wife and children, and said his time in Wiesbaden had been a highlight of his career.



“It’s been a source of great joy for me personally,” he said. “It’s been wonderful professionally to grow and experience those things associated with this command.”



Cloud goes to Camp Humphreys, Korea, where he will serve as deputy director J8 for U.S. Forces Korea.



Washington, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, called this the best transition of his Army career. He thanked the garrison team for their support during the difficult task of an overseas move during a global pandemic. He said he felt blessed and looked forward to the challenge and opportunity.



“I know I have a lot to learn,” he said. “But with this team around me, I really have no concerns.”



The U.S. Army Europe Band performed at the ceremony, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden.

