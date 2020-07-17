Donation from the Heart

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anna Christensen, Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron urgent care clinic officer in-charge, along with the rest of her medical team, helped donate food supplies to local orphans in Agadez City, June 19, 2020.



Each orphan was provided with a box of consumable food products including powdered milk, sardines, pasta and bread, a gender-specific bag of hygiene products and a toy.



“I haven’t had the opportunity to do something like this in the past,” said Christensen. “The children were shy and timid when I handed them boxes of food, but I’m hoping this positively impacted them even if it’s just for a couple of weeks.”



Christensen and her team coordinated with a linguist to help reach out to the local commander to sort out what donations were needed, and also where they could drop off the products.



Meanwhile, the food was purchased through the local market, with the hope that the cost would be funneled back into the local economy.



“Donating food to children in need is also a way to ask the community what they need,” said Christensen.



In total, 35 boxes and 35 buckets of gari, a high-calorie ground meal, were delivered.



Christensen said it was fun to network with the local community and hopes she can help again, because there is always something more people can do.

