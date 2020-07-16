3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Paves Way for Mobile, Lethal Force

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (July 16, 2020) Marine Wing Support Group (MWSG) 37 is slated to be deactivated at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., July 17, 2020.



The deactivation of MWSG-37 is part of the Force Redesign 2030 the Commandant of the Marine Corps set into motion in 2019. This force redesign will allow 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and the Marine Corps to focus its efforts on incorporating emerging technologies that will enable success in a near-peer or peer fight.



“We are the nation’s crisis response force, which requires capable and ready amphibious warfighting platforms and a family of modern connectors. Our expeditionary warfare system must be networked, lethal, resilient, and must enable quicker movement to new technologies and capabilities faster than our adversaries,” said Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger in his 2019 planning guidance to the fleet.



MWSG-37 was activated July 1, 1953, in Miami. The group was relocated during September 1955 to El Toro, California, and again in October 1998 to Miramar, California. The group led Marine Wing Support Squadrons 371, 372, 373 and 374 and was responsible for the command and control of all 11 functions of aviation ground support. These functions include airfield operation services, engineer and transportation support, medical assistance, food services, security support, and other direct combat and combat service support. Those functional areas increase 3rd MAW’s ability to remain a self-sufficient fighting force capable of conducting a wide range of military operations.



The force redesign ensures that aviation ground support will be provided by each of the four Marine Wing Support Squadrons that will fall under Marine Aircraft Groups 11, 13, 16 and 39 respectively. 3rd MAW will continue to integrate with the Navy and work more effectively with other elements of the Joint Force. In doing so, 3rd MAW will outpace emerging threats and support I Marine Expeditionary Force.



3rd MAW continues to "Fix, Fly, and Fight" as the Marine Corps' largest aircraft wing and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.



