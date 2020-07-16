Local church leaders hold online meeting to pray for healing racial division

Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | A body of church leaders across Alaska engage in a time of meditation and prayer via a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | A body of church leaders across Alaska engage in a time of meditation and prayer via a Zoom meeting on July 16, 2020. The attendees of the video conference prayed for the state of Alaska and for racial reconciliation in light of the recent racial tension across the nation. The Alaska National Guard stood in solidarity with the group, with State Command Chaplain Richard Koch participating. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released) see less | View Image Page

A coalition of more than 60 church leaders, state representatives, chaplains, and other Alaska citizens gathered together this morning via a Zoom video conference to pray for the state of Alaska and for racial reconciliation in light of the recent racial tension across the nation. The Alaska National Guard’s State Command Chaplain Col. Richard Koch, represented the National Guard’s effort to be a part of this unified fellowship.



Koch prayed that the National Guard and those in government would be equipped with humility and grace to treat everyone they serve with dignity and respect. He prayed that they be released from the prejudice that holds them back.



“The seeds for growing relationships in the local community are planted through opportunities like this … in the effort to promote equality and fairness,” Koch said.



The meeting was led by Revive Alaska Community Services and spearheaded by Pastor Prince Nwankudu, a member of the organization and an ordained minister at God’s Family Church in Anchorage. His ministry is responsible for a litany of outreach programs that focus on caring for the vulnerable and disenfranchised. According to his personal bio on the church website, Nwankudu “has a big heart for the people of Alaska.”



The meeting began with an introduction by Nwankudu on the purpose behind a “Call to Prayer”, and was followed by a number of prayers and Bible readings on different topics including prejudice, healing, and injustice.



Governor Mike Dunleavy was called away to Washington D.C. prior to the meeting, but he wanted to make it known to the group that he was there in spirit. He put forth a prerecorded video sharing his gratitude to local citizens for their noble reaction to the unrest around the country.



“I want to thank Alaskans for their response to the recent events in this country and for the peaceful demonstrations,” Dunleavy said. “I pray for your strength. May we use our lives to seek justice for all of God’s children who face racism and bigotry.”