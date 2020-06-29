Strolling for a purpose

“We want to provide military families the opportunity to be a part of something and give back to our community,” said Yvonne Zdanowski, Stroller Warriors chapter coordinator. “I have built a strong passion for my group.”



The Stroller Warriors is a group of military spouses and families that come together to stay healthy, physically and socially. Workouts in the mornings and team dinners are some ways the group connects and reaches their ambitions.



Angela Salas, military spouse and Stroller Warriors member, joined the group to improve her running skills, but has discovered a deeper purpose.



“Being included in a supportive community has helped me accomplish goals and achieve things I did not believe I could do,” said Salas. “The other stroller warriors pushed me to compete in a half-marathon that I did not believe I could finish. They gave me the confidence to reach my full potential.”



Salas believes in the purpose and recommends the group to spouses and family members looking to be a part of something.



“Surrounding yourself in a community and building relationships is important,” said Salas. “I made new friendships and found something I could work toward and have fun doing. The Stroller Warriors helped me stay fit and build camaraderie and meet new people.”



Due to COVID-19, the group isn’t meeting in-person at the moment, but the group stays resilient with virtual workouts and communication through social media.



The warriors’ ambition and passion toward helping each other is what keeps the Stroller Warriors thriving. Zdanowski wants to provide this opportunity to whoever may need it.



“The Stroller Warriors are open to anyone,” said Zdanowski. “This group is not just about staying fit, but coming together and creating something special.”

