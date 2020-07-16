Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 Changes Leaders

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-28) changed leadership during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 16.



Cmdr. Susan Pinckney relieved Cmdr. Trevor Prouty during the ceremony. Prouty, a native of Kingwood, Texas, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2001. He took command of HSC-28 early April 2018 and has accumulated 2,299 total flying hours during his naval career.



Prouty led and managed the execution of 4,839 flight hours and various other standards for Helicopter Sea Combat readiness. Under his leadership, HSC-28 received the achievement of Class A mishap-free flight hours, the advancement of 56 Sailors and a successful deployment operating with the commanders for 2nd , 4th , 5th and 6th Fleets.



As Prouty closes the chapter of his position as the commanding officer for HSC-28, he reflected on some of the best highlights during his times.



“Some of the highest points during my time as the commanding officer were watching our Sailors of all ranks deploy overseas and mature as leaders, and learn about the amazing acts our Sailors can accomplish when given the latitude to excel,” said Prouty.



Pinckney, a native of Bozeman, Montana, praised and highly commended Prouty for his leadership and set the foundation for future success.



“Skipper Prouty set the bar high and the squadron exceeded expectations, having won both the 2018 and 2019 Battle Efficiency Award. Prouty has provided a daily example of how to maintain standards while employing an empathetic leadership style,” said Pinckney.



Pinckney will be the first female commanding officer to lead and take command of HSC-28.



“I am excited and honored to take over as the commanding officer of HSC-28. Regardless of gender, I am extremely lucky that I was chosen to be the Commanding Officer of HSC-28, a squadron in which I has previously served and held in very high regard,” said Pinckney. “This squadron is composed of many of the best men and women I have had the opportunity to work with throughout my naval career.”



Pinckney emphasized the goals she has planned for HSC-28.



“My goals for the Dragon Whales are threefold. First, to maintain the ability to meet all operational tasking and capably respond to contingency tasking. Second, to develop each Dragon Whale to meet their best potential. Third, to continue to the lay the ground work for success in HSC-28’s future tasking,” added Pinckney.

