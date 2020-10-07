Gant assumes command of Border District

PHOENIX—Col. Antoinette Gant assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District during a change of command ceremony in Phoenix July 10.



Gant succeeds Col. Andrew Short as commander of the provisionally formed Border District, assuming responsibility for territory stretching through four states along the U.S. southern border.



“I am totally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the third commander of the South Pacific Border District with this incredible workforce,” Gant said. “I had the opportunity to come here the first week of June and learn just what you do.”



The South Pacific Border District fulfills its duties and responsibilities as a project-executing agency to help secure the nation’s southern border. Through cooperation and collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, the Border District provides technical expertise in contractual and design construction services, project management and construction management.



In her keynote address, Brig. Gen. Kim Colloton, commander of the South Pacific Division, said the center of gravity within the region moved from the California coast to the projects along the southwest border, citing the district's accomplishments since its inception as a task force in January 2019.



“You have exceeded expectations, continued to think and act innovatively, you've blown the curve and forced us all to have to keep up,” Colloton said. “This organization has truly set the pace, which is to keep up with the speed of relevance.”



A native of Port Gibson, Mississippi, Gant graduated from Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Texas, as a distinguished military graduate with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and a commission in the Engineer Regiment. She holds a Master of Science in engineer management from Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri, and a Master of Science in national resource strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School, National Defense University, Washington D.C.



An engineer officer with more than 26 years of active service, Gant most recently commanded the Corps' Louisville District and had previously served in the South Pacific Division as commander of the Albuquerque District from 2012-2014.



“Unlike most other districts, we have one mission (constructing border barrier and related infrastructure),” Gant said. “But that mission is incredibly important and it has a substantial impact that will last for years to come.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2020 12:48 Story ID: 374028 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gant assumes command of Border District, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.