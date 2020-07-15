TRADOC selects MCoE victim advocate for first Exceptional Advocate of the Year award

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Danlette Harris-Jones, a victim advocate with 194th Armored Brigade, was named the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Danlette Harris-Jones, a victim advocate with 194th Armored Brigade, was named the Training and Doctrine Command Exceptional Advocate of the Year. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Dr. Danlette Harris-Jones, a victim advocate with the Maneuver Center of Excellence's 194th Armored Brigade, was named the Training and Doctrine Command Exceptional Advocate of the Year.



This is the first year for the award, said Simone Hall, TRADOC SHARP program manager. SHARP stands for Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention. She said Harris-Jones was selected from 13 highly qualified candidates – one from each Center of Excellence and subcommand. Harris-Jones will represent TRADOC in the Army competition; the winner will be announced in August.



“(Harris-Jones) has all the qualities the board was looking for – it was a unanimous decision by all three board members,” Hall said.



“I’m ecstatic and just so honored,” Harris-Jones said. She has worked with the 194th Armored Brigade for six years and has worked as an advocate for victims of child abuse, neglect and sexually related crimes since 2008.



Harris-Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice and earned her doctorate in public service leadership from Capella University. She volunteers in Columbus at the Sexual Assault Support Center and has testified as a subject matter expert in court.



Hall explained there are four levels of victim advocacy certification – Level 1 goes through 3,900 hours of experience providing sexual assault and victim advocacy services. Harris-Jones is currently at Level 3, with more than 15,000 service hours.



Qualities victim advocates need are ability to communicate; have empathy for victims; demonstrate selfless service; and, be passionate about the program. Hall said Harris-Jones embodies these and more.



“She has the heart to work with the youngest of victims – children,” Hall said. “And she goes above and beyond to better the SHARP program.”



Harris-Jones describes herself as an extrovert-introvert.



“I like to be behind the scenes, helping others,” said the native of Trenton, New Jersey, “Sharing what others poured into me.”