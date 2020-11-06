Cmdr. Marc E. Bernath, NAVFAC Washington Public Works Officer, Retires After 24 Years of Service

Cmdr. Marc Bernath, NAVFAC Washington public works officer, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, is retiring from active duty after 24 years of honorable and dedicated military service. Cmdr. Bernath’s exceptional professionalism and moral devotion to duty reflected great credit on him and are in keeping with the highest traditions of United States naval service.



A well-attended retirement ceremony was held at Public Works Department Bethesda June 11, and streamed over MS Teams to colleagues, friends and family.



“No military member can be successful without the strong dedication and support of their family and I want to thank mine for their’s,” Bernath said. “In particular, I want to thank my wife for raising our three kids. It was not always easy for her when I was working late or was deployed.”



Bernath’s parents and sister were also able to watch the ceremony stream in lieu of attending in person due to COVID-19.



“I want to thank them for their support, advice and encouragement over the years and for shaping my formative years, so that I could become the man I am today,” Bernath said.



Bernath served in 16 different jobs over 12 locations including Iraq, Puerto Rico, California, Rhode Island, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.



“[I] have been honored and privileged to work alongside many talented foreign nationals, military contractors and civilians,” Bernath said to his teammates. “The recognition I receive today is for all your accomplishments collectively, as well as the men and women I have worked with in past assignments.”



Bernath then addressed the next generation of Civil Engineer Corps officers.



“To the junior officers here and watching online, you are the future leaders of the Civil Engineer Corps. Embrace it. Learn, lead, take the tough assignments, challenge youselves and enjoy the ride because it goes quick. Quicker than you would expect.”



Bernath has accepted a position as the public works director for Brevard County, Fla. Fair winds and following seas!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2020 10:37 Story ID: 374015 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cmdr. Marc E. Bernath, NAVFAC Washington Public Works Officer, Retires After 24 Years of Service, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.