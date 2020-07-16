Eighth Annual National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command Fall Meeting to be Conducted Virtually October 5-8

Photo By Rob Wieland | The eighth annual – and virtual - National Defense Transportation Association-U.S....... read more read more Photo By Rob Wieland | The eighth annual – and virtual - National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command Fall Meeting, will occur October 5 – 8, 2020. The collaborative event provides a unique opportunity for industry and Department of Defense transportation practitioners to virtually meet and discuss the challenges, changes, new technologies, and best practices within their profession. (U.S. Transportation Command graphic) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill -- Registration opened July 15, 2020, for the eighth annual – and virtual – National Defense Transportation Association and U.S. Transportation Command co-sponsored Fall Meeting, scheduled for October 5-8, 2020.



The event theme is “Innovative and Disruptive…20/20 Vision for the Future.”



Individuals interested in participating in the collaborative, premier defense logistics and transportation gathering can register at https://www.ndtahq.com/events/fall-meeting/.



The Fall Meeting provides a unique opportunity for industry and Department of Defense transportation practitioners to virtually meet and discuss the challenges, changes, new technologies, and best practices within their profession. Participants represent a broad spectrum of modes and disciplines, as well as serve in entry-level to senior leader positions.



Since 2015, the event’s Transportation Academy has conducted numerous interactive classes by private sector and federal government instructors, offering a valuable educational resource for attendees. Approximately 80 virtual academic sessions, covering a wide variety of topics, are planned for this year’s conference.



“The Fall Meeting is on virtually from October 5-8. The lineup of keynotes, roundtables, and transportation academy classes is awesome,” said Jack Svoboda, USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting Command lead. “Who would have thought when we determined our theme last year, “Innovative and Disruptive…20/20 Vision for the Future,” that we would have COVID-19 to make our point?! You are going to want to attend this year for sure!”



