Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue hiker at Flattop Mountain

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska —Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued an injured hiker June 15 at Flattop Mountain.



According to Alaska Air National Guard 1st Lt. Daniel Warren, a senior controller at the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.



After a good Samaritan hiker notified the Troopers of the injury, they contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center for assistance due to the steep terrain and nature of injuries.



An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson with two pararescuemen (PJs) to respond to the incident. The aircrew located the injured hiker and lowered the PJs to the sloping terrain using a hoist.



On scene, the PJs secured the injured hiker into a litter and then hoisted her safely into the helicopter. The PJs continued to care for the injured hiker as the helicopter transported her to Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she was released to medical personnel.



For this mission, the AKRCC, 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were awarded one save.

