Alaska Army Guardsmen save four after plane crash

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Soldiers with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Battalion saved four individuals after they were in a plane crash about 35 miles northeast of Bethel, April 11.



Alaska State Troopers contacted the RCC Thursday to request a search and rescue mission out of Bethel, where an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk and aircrew are stationed full-time.



“We were scheduled to depart for Dillingham earlier Thursday, but were delayed due to severe turbulence in our route of flight,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cody Bjorklund, the Black Hawk command pilot on the mission. “Our delayed departure coincided with the RCC request, so we were able to respond immediately,” he said.



Bjorklund said they were notified that the four passengers were uninjured, and they received grid coordinates fora the crash site of the single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six from the RCC.



“It took us 20 minutes to reach the crash site, which was easily identified in the middle of the tundra,” said Bjorklund.



According to the RCC, there is no substitute for a properly installed, properly registered 406 MHz Emergency Locator Transmitter. Upon manual or automatic activation, it gets 100 percent of the attention of RCC personnel and directs them to the beacon’s location within minutes, prompting them to coordinate a rescue mission.



“The pilot did an excellent job in his emergency landing, and their operational 406 Beacon expedited their rescue,” said Bjorklund.



The four passengers were returned to Bethel, a coastal community in western Alaska that sits along the Kuskokwim River, inside the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.



The 207th Aviation Battalion was awarded four saves for this mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2019 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 17:48 Story ID: 373993 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army Guardsmen save four after plane crash, by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.