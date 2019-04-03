Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue injured skier at Snowbird Hut

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued an injured skier March 4 at Snowbird Hut north of Wasilla.



According to Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Gailanne Paculba, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.



An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson at about 3:30 p.m. Aboard the helicopter were two pararescuemen who are both highly trained personnel specializing in rescue operations.



After receiving a report of the injured skier, the AKRCC tasked the Guardsmen to respond. The pararescuemen assessed the skier and packaged him for hoist by Pave Hawk.



The HH-60G transported the skier to the Providence Alaska Medical Center where the pararescuemen handed him off to hospital staff at about 5:30 p.m.



Paculba credited a member of the skier’s party for having and properly using a GPS device with satellite communication capabilities to aid rescue efforts, which saved valuable time and enabled a quick rescue operation.



For this mission, the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were awarded one save.

