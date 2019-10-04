JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska —Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued an injured skier April 10 at Goat Mountain between Palmer and Eklutna.



According to Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Wesley Ladd, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.



An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th RQS and an HC-130J Combat King II from the 211th RQS launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in response to the incident. Aboard each aircraft were 212th RQS Guardian Angel Airmen who specialize in rescue operations.



Ladd said the HC-130J provided command, control and aerial refueling for the HH-60G crew to make contact with survivors. Upon entering the objective area, the HH-60G located and hoisted the skier onto the helicopter.



The skier was assessed and treated by Guardian Angel Airmen and transported via HH-60G to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and released to medical personnel.



For this mission, the 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons and the AK RCC were awarded one save.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2019 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:45 Story ID: 373986 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue skier at Goat Mountain, by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.