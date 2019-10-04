Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue skier at Goat Mountain

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2019

    Story by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska —Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued an injured skier April 10 at Goat Mountain between Palmer and Eklutna.

    According to Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Wesley Ladd, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th RQS and an HC-130J Combat King II from the 211th RQS launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in response to the incident. Aboard each aircraft were 212th RQS Guardian Angel Airmen who specialize in rescue operations.

    Ladd said the HC-130J provided command, control and aerial refueling for the HH-60G crew to make contact with survivors. Upon entering the objective area, the HH-60G located and hoisted the skier onto the helicopter.

    The skier was assessed and treated by Guardian Angel Airmen and transported via HH-60G to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and released to medical personnel.

    For this mission, the 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons and the AK RCC were awarded one save.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:45
    Story ID: 373986
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue skier at Goat Mountain, by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ANG
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT