Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue distressed individual at Yentna River Roadhouse

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2019

    Story by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued one distressed individual Jan. 29 at the Yetna River Roadhouse.

    According to Alaska Air National Guard 1st Lt. Daniel Warren, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Aboard the helicopter were two pararescuemen who are both highly trained personnel specializing in rescue operations.

    After receiving a report of the distressed individual, the AKRCC tasked the Guardsmen to respond. The helicopter landed, and the pararescuemen were escorted by two snowmachiners to the Yetna River Roadhouse.

    The pararescuemen assessed the individual and packaged him for transport in a snowmachine sled to the helicopter.

    The HH-60G transported the patient to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital where the pararescuemen handed him off to hospital staff. Subsequently, the patient was evacuated to the Alaska Native Medical Center for further care.

    For this mission, the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were awarded one save.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:40
    Story ID: 373984
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue distressed individual at Yentna River Roadhouse, by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ANG
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT