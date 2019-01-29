Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue distressed individual at Yentna River Roadhouse

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued one distressed individual Jan. 29 at the Yetna River Roadhouse.



According to Alaska Air National Guard 1st Lt. Daniel Warren, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.



An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Aboard the helicopter were two pararescuemen who are both highly trained personnel specializing in rescue operations.



After receiving a report of the distressed individual, the AKRCC tasked the Guardsmen to respond. The helicopter landed, and the pararescuemen were escorted by two snowmachiners to the Yetna River Roadhouse.



The pararescuemen assessed the individual and packaged him for transport in a snowmachine sled to the helicopter.



The HH-60G transported the patient to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital where the pararescuemen handed him off to hospital staff. Subsequently, the patient was evacuated to the Alaska Native Medical Center for further care.



For this mission, the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were awarded one save.

