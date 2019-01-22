Alaska Air Guardsmen rescue pilot at Chickaloon Flats

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued a pilot of a Piper PA-22 aircraft Jan. 22 at Chickaloon Flats after the plane was damaged.



According to Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Wesley Ladd, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the alert notification came from activation of the PA-22's 406 emergency locator transmitter.



Ladd dispatched an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th RQS at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, based on the location provided from the ELT and communication with Anchorage Approach Control. A few minutes later, the pilot contacted the AK RCC on his cell phone reporting minor injuries.



The Pave Hawk was able to land near the crash site allowing the pararescuemen to assess and treat the pilot's injuries. The crew then transported him to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where he was released to medical personnel.



Ladd credited the pilot's accurate registration of the plane's 406 ELT, which included contact information for the pilot and his family, for the timely rescue.



“He affected his own rescue by having accurate information,” he said. “I called his cell phone and left a message after the ELT activated.



“He called right back and gave us his exact location and nature of injury,” Ladd continued. “I was able to call his wife and let her know what was going on and that we were launching to rescue him.”



For this mission, the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons and the AK RCC were awarded one save.

