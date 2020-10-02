Keesler Airman awarded for excellence in warfighting integration

Capt. Ryan Headrick, 81st Training Wing Commander’s Action Group director, won the 2019 General John P. Jumper Award for Excellence in Warfighting Integration, here.



Headrick was assigned to the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron as a project engineer, where he sought solutions for communication infrastructure and spent upward of 200 days on the road per year at various temporary duty locations. He then became the operations flight commander before deploying as an augmentee.



“The actions the award reflects means a lot to me,” said Headrick. “The bullets of the winning package stem from my last deployment. I filled in Joint Special Operations Command for communications. The credit goes to the team that was out there with me. I had a great senior NCO and teammates from the 85th EIS and I had a great opportunity to bring capabilities to the war fighters out there. It was a fantastic experience to be a part of.”



While deployed, Headrick provided communication capabilities to support the special operators and completed projects across 14 forward operation locations in the Middle East and Africa. Headrick designed projects and listed materials with his team behind him completing installation to bring a total of 26 projects engineered and 21 on the way. When he returned he became the 85th EIS assistant director of operations before moving to the 81st Training Wing, where he is currently assigned.



“Headrick has an excellent combination of determination, work ethic, humility and humor I rarely see in people,” said Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st TRW commander. “He has a talent to see a wicked problem and develop a sound, executable solution while mentoring people along the way.”



Mentoring in both the office and at home is very important to Headrick.



“I want to be a role model to my kids,” said Headrick. “That’s what matters the most to me.”



Whether in his current position or with the 85th EIS with a team of 120, being able to positively influence the team and make positive changes that affect the organization to move forward means a lot to Headrick.



“Headrick is not only a great leader himself, but he continues to grow great leaders around him,” said Blackwell. “I am proud he is a part of our Air Force.”

