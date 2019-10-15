92nd CES observes fire prevention week

The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters celebrated National Fire Prevention Week on base with a variety of activities for Team Fairchild residents to promote fire safety, Oct. 9 - 12.







Activities included a carnival, parade, multiple tours of the fire house and fire engines, story time with Sparky the Fire Dog and a smokehouse trailer experience for children to practice fire emergency evacuation drills in a simulated smoke-filled room.







“We want to educate younger kids on what to do in case of a fire when their families aren’t around to hold their hand throughout the whole thing,” said Staff Sgt. Trey Murray, 92nd CES firefighter.







The National Fire Protection Association has a different theme each year to promote a specific fire safety strategy during Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is ‘Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your home escape,’ which focuses on families developing and practicing emergency escape plans at home.











“This year’s campaign works to celebrate people of all ages who learn about home fire escape planning and practice, bring that information home, and spur their families to action,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy.







The Fairchild Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week as a way to be proactive in the community, while also educating Airmen and their families on fire safety.







“I think families can make safe decisions by teaching their kids escape plans, not to play with matches and lighters, the typical fire prevention lessons,” said Zachary Hedquist, 92nd CES fire inspector. “It’s the duty of this fire department to reach out to the community and talk about risk reduction. We want to be proactive, not reactive with fire safety.”







For more information about Fire Prevention week and being proactive in creating a fire emergency home escape plan, visit www.firepreventionweek.org or contact the Fairchild Air Force base Fire Prevention Office at (509) 247-5215.

