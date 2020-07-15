Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Butterflies at Fort McCoy

    Butterflies at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Butterflies are shown June 18, 2020, at an area on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. There are many species of butterflies that call Fort McCoy home.

    The Natural Resources Branch (NRB) with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division manages wildlife at the installation.

    In 2018, the NRB received an award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partly because of the work done by branch personnel creating habitat for endangered butterfly species, and more.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    butterfly
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch
    butterfly management

