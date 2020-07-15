Butterflies are shown June 18, 2020, at an area on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. There are many species of butterflies that call Fort McCoy home.
The Natural Resources Branch (NRB) with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division manages wildlife at the installation.
In 2018, the NRB received an award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partly because of the work done by branch personnel creating habitat for endangered butterfly species, and more.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 13:52
|Story ID:
|373967
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Butterflies at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT