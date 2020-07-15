Training Areas at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | From an overlook on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., summer scenes of the impact area...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | From an overlook on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., summer scenes of the impact area and training areas are shown June 18, 2020, on post. Training areas like these are set up across Fort McCoy for transient training operations. Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page