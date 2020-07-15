Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Areas at Fort McCoy

    From an overlook on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., summer scenes of the impact area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    From an overlook on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., summer scenes of the impact area and training areas are shown June 18, 2020, on post.

    Training areas like these are set up across Fort McCoy for transient training operations. Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909.

    The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

