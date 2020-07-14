Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas National Guard 1st Lieutenant Collin Moffett Shares his Story

    SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Story by 2nd Lt. Daniel Martinez 

    Texas Military Department

    I am 1st Lieutenant Collin Moffett, and I am part of the 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Delta Forward Support Company. We are here in Hopkins County, in Sulphur Springs Texas, and we are conducting a mobile COVID-19 testing site.

    One of the things that have struck me, that I have found profound on this mission is that a such diverse group of people has come together, from a variety of military specialties, to create this unique team, to be able to hundreds and hundreds of COVID tests in cities across Eastern Texas.

    The strength of the team has really come from the relationships that we have formed through the long days and the very short nights and through it all we have had the ability to be those Texans who are serving other Texans in this time of crisis and provide much needed testing services to communities who need them the most.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 00:06
    Story ID: 373921
    Location: SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard 1st Lieutenant Collin Moffett Shares his Story, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    National Guard Bureau
    Surgeon
    Texas
    Doctor
    Texas Army National Guard
    Medics
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    State Surgeon
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT