Texas National Guard 1st Lieutenant Collin Moffett Shares his Story

I am 1st Lieutenant Collin Moffett, and I am part of the 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Delta Forward Support Company. We are here in Hopkins County, in Sulphur Springs Texas, and we are conducting a mobile COVID-19 testing site.



One of the things that have struck me, that I have found profound on this mission is that a such diverse group of people has come together, from a variety of military specialties, to create this unique team, to be able to hundreds and hundreds of COVID tests in cities across Eastern Texas.



The strength of the team has really come from the relationships that we have formed through the long days and the very short nights and through it all we have had the ability to be those Texans who are serving other Texans in this time of crisis and provide much needed testing services to communities who need them the most.

