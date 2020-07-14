147th Attack wing member shares his COVID-19 Activation Experience

I’m Technical Sgt. James Miller, and I’m attached to the 147th Attack Wing, in Houston, Texas. We are currently in Tyler, Texas, and I am the NCOIC for the COVID-19 mission in Tyler. We have nine teams including the headquarters company, and we have over 150 service members on orders. Our team is comprised of both Army and Air National Guard members.



The primary mission is to get Texans tested, and that means that our teams need to be effective. Lodging is important to that mission, because it is our responsibility to ensure that our service members on mission are well rested and in a position to be ready for the mission at hand.



Prior to this, I was a process operator, but I was activated in April 2020 to support the COVID-19 mission. I met a lot of great people, and I really am enjoying the work we are doing. That is why I decided to stay on mission. I’m glad to be part of this important mission serving the Great State of Texas.

