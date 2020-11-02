Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military members, veterans honored at school luncheon

    Military members and veterans honored at luncheon

    Lt. Col. Bryan Scholtes, 155th Air Refueling Wing inspector general and pilot, shows a

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Military members, veterans honored at school Luncheon


    LINCOLN, Neb. (March 19, 2020)—Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church hosted a luncheon to honor returning deployed members from the Nebraska Air National Guard and local veterans Feb. 11, 2020, in Lincoln.

    Erin Halligan Trummer, director of development for Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic School, initiated the luncheon to foster a connection between students, military veterans and members currently serving, to give students time to learn more about what they do.

    “We’ve done small things, like pictures saying we love our veterans on veteran’s day,” said Trummer. “Then when they came back, we wanted to do something where our students could get in touch with that group.”

    Nebraska ANG members deployed overseas received letters and colored pictures from classes who adopted a member as a pen pal, and the
    entire school sent members care packages of games, rosaries and food.

    Trummer said she likes to create opportunities to connect students with their community, and she said a luncheon to honor military was one way to do that.

    “We opened it up not just to the unit and those pen pals, but to all the military and all our veterans,” Trummer said. “It’s a great combination because our students get to see the best of both generations and how things are different from when they were active versus now being retired.”

    Three of the pen pals, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, Lt. Col. Bryan Scholtes, Mission Support Group Knowledge Specialist, Master Sgt. Maureen Dreith, and Communication Technician, Tech. Sgt. Steven Bolli, and attended the luncheon and spent some time talking to students about what they do.

    Trummer said she saw how fun the connections could be when her mom adopted one pen pal.

    “What a great idea to show our support for troops,” said Trummer. “Once we got to know these people, they ended up corresponding back and forth, even sending christmas cards back and forth. It became fun. It became neat to cheer these people up.”

    Trummer said she experienced a special connection herself with an historical hero and she wanted to encourage students to have those valuable connections through similar community engagements.

    “I had the honor of sitting next to a member of the Tuskegee Airmen group,” said Trummer. “I could have sat there for hours and just listened, because I didn’t fully understand. To hear it from someone who went through it, to hear their love of their country, and to hear their stories is something that is going to be lost on my children. That generation can only exist through me passing it down.”

    Trummer said she has a few other ideas to bring the military members and students together.

    Trummer said she created a reading challenge where the students competed against the Lincoln Police Department earlier this year. Trummer said it was a fun competition. Trummer said she would love to have a similar partnership with the Nebraska National Guard.

    “I would love to keep this partnership going between Cathedral and our military, “ said Trummer. “I think it’s necessary for those individuals to know our kids do appreciate, and our kids are wanting to understand exactly what it is that you do. You never know when you are going to inspire kids.”

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020
    Story ID: 373898
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Military members, veterans honored at school luncheon, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

