Advancing operations: West Coast Marines Conduct Exercise Summer Fury

Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), 1st Marine Division (MARDIV) and 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG) commenced exercise Summer Fury 2020 on 13 July. Units from Marine Corps Air Stations Miramar, Yuma and Pendleton will participate in the three-week evolution.



Summer Fury showcases the Marine’s ability to fight as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), a scalable and task-organized unit that commanders can deploy to combat and non-combat situations that require a rapid response by a self-sustaining force.



3d MAW will hone a variety of skill sets over the next three weeks, culminating with the execution of a long-range strike supported by expeditionary advance basing concepts. Advanced basing allows the Marines to extend their operational reach by pre-positioning highly agile and specialized teams to sustain the force as they move further from established bases. For Summer Fury, the advance bases will be specifically tailored to provide forward arming and refueling sites for fixed-wing aircraft, effectively extending the range the aircraft can strike in support of MAGTF objectives.



“We must ensure our Marines remain operationally excellent in an environment characterized by change,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Stremer, and operations officer with 3rd MAW. “This training provides an opportunity to refine our tactics, techniques and procedures for future conflicts.”



17 squadrons representing all aircraft types from 3rd MAW will participate, to include AH-1Z Vipers, UH-1Y Venoms, F/A-18 Hornets, F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, CH-53E Super Stallions, MV-22B Ospreys, and KC-130J Hercules aircraft.



“The Marine Corps is constantly evolving to prepare to meet the demands of the Naval Fleet and is postured to confront current and emerging threats,” Stremer said. “3rd MAW is a force ready to meet any challenge.”



For questions regarding this release, please contact the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.



3rd MAW continues to "Fix, Fly, and Fight" as the Marine Corps' largest aircraft wing and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.

