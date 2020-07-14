Retired NUWC Division Newport engineer receives Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Joseph Roberts (right), a recently retired Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Joseph Roberts (right), a recently retired Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport engineer, receives the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, from Al Armstrong Jr., head, Surface and Aviation Systems Engineering Division, during a ceremony held at Roberts’ home in Voluntown, Connecticut, on June 24. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Joseph Roberts, who recently retired from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, received the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award during a ceremony held at his home in Voluntown, Connecticut, on June 24.



Technical Director Ron Vien joined the ceremony via telephone to read the citation as Al Armstrong Jr., head, Surface and Aviation Systems Engineering Division, presented Roberts with the award, which is the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the Navy.



Roberts began his career at NUWC Division Newport in 1983, and amassed a wealth of knowledge from hands-on experience that has made him an invaluable asset and subject matter expert for sonar power/front-end systems and hardware within the U.S. surface ship fleet and to the U.S. Navy. His in-depth technical knowledge of the anti-submarine warfare sonar systems (AN/SQQ-89(V)), system engineering processes, management processes and certification processes was one of Naval Sea Systems Command’s most valuable assets for in-service support. He traveled to numerous surface ships around the world to assist with system problems, perform system installation upgrades and conduct hull sensor array grooms.



Roberts’ citation reads:



“The Naval Undersea Warfare Center is pleased to award Mr. Joseph M. Roberts the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his achievements as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport fleet support lead from June 2008 through March 2020. He provides exemplary customer service and has established and maintained effective long-lasting working relationships with AN/SQQ-89(V) personnel in situations requiring a high degree of tact, diplomacy, and sound judgment. His responsiveness to customers attests to his initiative and character. He is committed to mentoring those in the fleet support field and training those in the fleet so they are able to troubleshoot and deal with issues that occur. He considers them all part of the same team that helps keep the Navy’s surface fleet tactically operational and ready to serve. His exceptional dedication, personal initiative, and total commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefit to the Naval Sea Systems Command, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the U.S. Navy and the nation.”



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.