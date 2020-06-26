926th Operations Group welcomes new commander

Photo By Natalie Stanley | The 926th Operations Group held a change of command ceremony June 26, 2020 at Nellis...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | The 926th Operations Group held a change of command ceremony June 26, 2020 at Nellis Air Force, Nevada. Col. Todd Tobergte relinquished command of the group to Col. Sheila Wilds during the ceremony presided over by Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander. see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- The 926th Operations Group held a change of command ceremony June 26, 2020 at Nellis Air Force, Nevada.



Col. Todd Tobergte relinquished command of the group to Col. Sheila Wilds during the ceremony presided over by Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander.



The mission of the 926th OG is the execution of operational testing, tactics development, and advanced training in air, space and cyberspace at the operational and tactical level. The group is made up of the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 84th TES Detachment 1, 14th Test Squadron, 26th Space Aggressor Squadron, 379th Space Range Squadron and 706th Fighter Squadron.



Wilds said she was honored to take command of the group and is looking forward to taking care of its members.



“I am incredibly honored to be taking over the 926th Operations Group,” she said. “We are one of the most diverse groups in the Air Force and I am just so excited by what we do. We are across three different states, just under 400 people and it will be an amazing two years.”



Prior to taking command of the group, Wilds was the 379th Space Range Squadron commander at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. She commanded a team which operates the Space Test and Training Range to provide safe, secure environment for test, training and exercise support.