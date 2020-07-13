VMA-214 Marines complete Corporals Course while deployed

On July 12th, Sixty U.S. Marines from Marine Attack Squadron 214 completed their Corporals Course while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Even while working twelve hour days, seven days a week the Marines of VMA-214 used exceptional time management skills, hard work and dedication to the mission to complete the three week course.



“They were required to attend class daily and complete multiple assignments, while simultaneously working and allowing our squadron to accomplish its mission,” Said Gunnery Sgt. Brown, VMA-214, quality assurance officer and chief instructor for this course. “These Marines did an outstanding job.”



The Corporals Course is a three week professional military education course teaching various topics on warfighting, leadership and administration. Once a Marine completes the course, they will be more prepared for positions of leadership and the ability and knowledge to make decisions, allowing them press forward with the mission.



“This course is a building block for the Marines careers and allows them to be shaped by their leadership,” said Sgt Maj. Hammer, VMA-214. “During the course of our deployment, we have maintained the highest readiness of the entire fleet of AV-8B aircraft and still found the time to improve through PME.”



Even while deployed, VMA-214 continues to groom and educate its future non-commissioned officers all while executing a crucial mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. Semper Fidelis.

