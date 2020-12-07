Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project

    GUAM

    07.12.2020

    Story by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    BARRIGADA, Guam (July 12, 2020) – Village Mayor June Blas must compete with the sounds of busy Guam National Guard scoop loaders and graders, but her message comes across clearly – “It really means a lot to us.”

    Making the most of drill weekend, the 1224th Engineer Support Company helped the mayor’s office clear and grade approximately 43 acres of land, set for a community park project that will include a soccer field, dog park, skate park, and driving range.

    Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, The Adjutant General of the Guam Guard, returned her thanks to the mayor. “We’re absolutely delighted, and you’re actually helping us. It gives our operators some stick time, and it gives us an opportunity to use our equipment. The most important thing is that it gives our Soldiers the training opportunity that they signed up for,” said Aguigui.

