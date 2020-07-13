IWTC San Diego Incorporates Remote Instruction into IW Training

By Lt. Patrick C. Rumsey, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego recently graduated its most recent iteration of the Afloat Command, Control, Computers, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Architecture Manager course, albeit with a twist.



As a result of the physical distancing requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, IWTC San Diego developed innovative methods for delivering instruction safely. Doing so enabled IWTC San Diego to continue executing its mission without jeopardizing the health of students and staff, as well as minimizing the potential for transmission outside of the schoolhouse.



In addition to reducing class sizes at IWTC San Diego, Lt. Darnell Harris took extra steps to further mitigate risks posed to his students and staff. The C4ISR Architecture Management course involves several visiting instructors and in order to obviate the need for them to travel to IWTC San Diego, Harris incorporated a new method of remote instruction to his course. By leveraging the web teleconferencing capabilities that reside in the Defense Collaboration Services (DCS), Harris coordinated the delivery of instruction from subject matter experts (SMEs) around the information warfare community to his students and did so without elevating risk or sacrificing the quality of training in the process.



“COVID has impacted nearly every aspect of our everyday lives,” commented Harris. “Without thinking outside the box, we run the risk of materially degrading mission readiness. The team at IWTC San Diego continues to do a tremendous job of exercising resourcefulness in its approach to the pandemic. Because of this initiative and hard work, I’m confident that, while no organization is immune to the influence of COVID these days, the fleet will continue to be superbly prepared to conduct operations after training with us.”



Participating SMEs also praised the initiative.



“From the instructor point of view, I think remote training is effective while simultaneously reducing the chance of COVID transmission,” shared Cmdr. Allison Quirk, a seasoned oceanography officer who taught remotely during the course and serves as officer in charge at Information Warfare Training Det. San Diego. “Although it's not as good as training in person, it still gets the job done and allows for student/instructor interaction…and so far the student reviews have been positive. I believe we are having a positive effect on the information warfare warfighter.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit www.navy.mil/local/cid/, https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 16:54 Story ID: 373828 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC San Diego Incorporates Remote Instruction into IW Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.