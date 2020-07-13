Winn ACH holds Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity -Fort Stewart will host a virtual change of command ceremony, 8 a.m. July 16 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart.



The change of command is between Col. Michelle Munroe and incoming commander, Col. Julie J. Freeman.



Munroe became the first female commander of Winn Army Community Hospital July 13, 2018 and has led the hospital's efforts in providing community support though tornados, Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus global pandemic.



Freeman assumes command following her previous assignment as the Assistant Deputy for Medical Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs); Medical Surgical Department Chief at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



The event, following Centers for Disease Control coronavirus mitigation guidelines, will observe social distancing guidelines and facemasks policies. The event will also be broadcast live at www.Facebook.com/Winncares.

