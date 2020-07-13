Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demonstration Maneuvers Explained: Slow Speed Pass

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    Hey, everyone. Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35 Demo pilot. Today, we're going to be talking about the Slow Speed Pass to Split S. Just the opposite of the High Speed Pass, the Slow Speed Pass shows how slow the F-35 can get and still maintain level flight without stalling. The powerful engine and flight control system allow the jet to pass in front of the crowd right around 100 knots. Right after the Slow Speed Pass, I use max afterburner to climb away from the crowd and perform a Split S back toward show center.

