Hey, everyone. Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35 Demo pilot. Today, we're going to be talking about the Slow Speed Pass to Split S. Just the opposite of the High Speed Pass, the Slow Speed Pass shows how slow the F-35 can get and still maintain level flight without stalling. The powerful engine and flight control system allow the jet to pass in front of the crowd right around 100 knots. Right after the Slow Speed Pass, I use max afterburner to climb away from the crowd and perform a Split S back toward show center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 12:25 Story ID: 373802 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Demonstration Maneuvers Explained: Slow Speed Pass, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.