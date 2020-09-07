CSAF visits Holloman AFB

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein returned to Holloman Air Force Base, for a visit, June 9.

Goldfein is no stranger to Holloman, but this visit was special in that it marked his last trip as the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff

“This is like coming home, right to the friendliest place on earth and its actually fun that this is my last stop as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force,” said Goldfein.

A key stop on his visit was the 6th Attack Squadron, where Goldfein was able to hear about some of the challenges the instructor pilots face at the building, but also spoke with MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator students.

“When it comes to global operations you guys are the Ph.D.s that understand it more than anybody,” Goldfein said to the students.

After his stop at the 6th ATKS, he went to the 49th Maintenance Group’s weapons load hangar where he loaded a missile on the wing of an F-16 Viper with a weapons load crew.

They worked together to lift the missile underneath the aircraft to attach to the wing. Once his hands-on experience was complete, and the job was done, he spoke with the Airmen briefly before awarding them with coins for their hard work.

Goldfein began what we now know as “Commander’s Corner” on the radio. He wanted a forum where he could call-in and communicate happenings within the local community and base populations.

“Sometimes you plant seeds and they hit fertile soil,” said Goldfein about Commander’s Corner. “This one has hit fertile soil and grown over the years, so it has been fun to watch.”

One of his last stops was at the 311th and 314th Fighter Squadrons, where he connected with the F-16 students. He discussed virtual reality training and reminisced about using two plungers to practice maneuvers.

Before leaving, Goldfein made sure to say one thing, “Pull a G for me.”

