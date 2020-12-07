Amy F. Cook promoted to Brigadier General

The Adjutant General of Texas, Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, is pleased to announce the promotion of Texas Army National Guard Col. Amy F. Cook, Assistant Adjutant General for Manpower and Personnel-Texas, to the rank of Brigadier General.



Brig. Gen. Cook was promoted in a small ceremony at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, this morning, addressing the audience about her family’s legacy of service.



"My family has a heritage of service to God and to our Nation, and I have been privileged to model my service after trailblazers like my grandfather who served as a Chaplain in World War II and my grandmother who both modeled the principle of service before self,” said Brig. Gen. Cook.



Brig. Gen. Cook earned her commission, in 1992, from the Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education in Theatre Studies from Wayland Baptist University. Additionally, she received her Juris Doctorate from the Seattle University School of Law, a Masters in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and is enrolled in the Joint and Combined Warfighting School.



Brig. Gen. Cook transferred to the Army National Guard in 1996, after ten years of active duty Army service. During her time in the Army National Guard, she served in Washington, Arizona, and Texas. She served in three overseas deployments, one of which she deployed as a Battalion Commander, and supported numerous state-side crisis response operations.



She currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General for Manpower and Personnel-Texas, where she is responsible for federal and state manpower personnel readiness, personnel services, and human capital management for the Texas Military Department.



Her previous assignments include the G1/Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel for the Texas Army National Guard, Chief of the Joint Staff for the Texas National Guard, and as the J1/Joint Staff for the Texas National Guard. Prior to that, she left Texas for a brief time and served the United States Property and Fiscal Officer for Joint Forces Headquarters - Arizona, in Phoenix, Arizona. Other positions in Texas include her service as Commander for Training Center Garrison Command, and the State Public Affairs Officer for the Texas National Guard. Additionally, Brig. Gen. Cook served in multiple positions at the brigade and battalion levels, such as Brigade Provost Marshal, Assistant Brigade S-1, Battalion S-3, Battalion Executive Officer and Battalion Commander for the 136th Military Police Battalion.



Brig. Gen. Cook’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), National Defense Service Medal (with Bronze Star), the Afghanistan Campaign Medal (with Campaign Star), the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, the Washington Meritorious Service Medal and the Bronze German Military Efficiency Badge.



Her professional and civic affiliations include the Washington State Bar Association, the National Guard Association of the United States and Texas, the Military Police Regimental Association, as well as the Army War College Association.

