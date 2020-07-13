Director of Air Force Civil Engineers (AF/A4C) Official Badge Transfer

Photo By Gianna Greben | CE Weekly Submission // Friday, 19 June 2020 marked the last day Brig Gen John J....... read more read more Photo By Gianna Greben | CE Weekly Submission // Friday, 19 June 2020 marked the last day Brig Gen John J. Allen, Jr. served as the Director of Civil Engineers at Headquarters Air Force before he assumes command of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center in San Antonio, TX. In keeping with Civil Engineer tradition, Brig Gen Allen (left) had one final task before his departure: passing the Air Force Civil Engineer badge to his successor, Brig Gen (sel) William H. Kale III (right). see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission//



Friday, 19 June 2020 marked the last day Brig Gen John J. Allen, Jr. served as the Director of Civil Engineers at Headquarters Air Force before he assumes command of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center in San Antonio, TX. In keeping with Civil Engineer tradition, Brig Gen Allen had one final task before his departure: passing the Air Force Civil Engineer badge to his successor, Brig Gen (sel) William H. Kale III.



When Occupational Badges were instituted across the Air Force in 1992, Maj Gen James E. McCarthy requested the creation of this special badge. The original Air Force Civil Engineer Occupational Badge was designed by then Colonel Todd I. Stewart and Chief Master Sergeant Larry R. Ward, who served at the time as the Deputy Civil Engineer at Headquarters Air Force and the Chief of Enlisted Matters, respectively. The two designed the badge and had it fashioned out of silver in the Republic of Korea. The badge was then presented to Maj Gen McCarthy who wore it throughout his tenure. Upon Maj Gen McCarthy’s retirement in 1995, he presented the badge to his successor, Maj Gen Eugene A. Lupia. It has been passed down to each Air Force Civil Engineer ever since.



The badge is kept in a box crafted by hand out of Hawaiian Koa wood that was designed by Maj Gen Timothy A. Byers and Mrs. Linda Byers, during his tenure as the Air Force Civil Engineer. The badge now resides with Brig Gen (sel) Kale who will assume his new role as the Director of Civil Engineers on 20 July.