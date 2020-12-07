Col. Carl Magnusson serves as Niagara's newest commander

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. -- The 914th Air Refueling Wing here welcomed the new wing and installation commander, Col. Carl J. Magnusson, during an assumption of command ceremony on July 12, 2020.



Magnusson assumes command just following the wing declaring fully operational capable in aerial refueling, global mobility and aeromedical evacuation missions with the wing's new inventory of eight KC-135 Stratotankers. During his speech, Magnusson said he's reminded of his years of service leading up to him taking command of a wing.



“On the way to this podium, I've served as a KC-135 aircrew member in a number of roles, I've served as a planner, I've served as a thinker,” said Magnusson. “All through those years, I've served with two very distinct types of people: the young soldier with a rifle in his hand about to go into an uncertain environment supporting combat operations and I've served a four-year-old child who's about to starve to death without humanitarian assistance and disaster relief aid.”



After a brief pause, Magnusson said, "and today, I serve you."



Fourth Air Force commander, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, presided over today's ceremony. Pennington is responsible for providing oversight to 18 flying wings across the country, including the 914th Air Refueling Wing. He says this wing is gaining an incredible leader.



"Just an amazing dynamic, broadly experienced, visionary leader that will challenge you during his time here,” Pennington said. "I'm honored to be here with you today. And brother, I'll do everything I can to support you and the [command] chief during your time here."



The ceremony concluded with the wing commander's first salute. Photos and video of the event can be found on our Defense Visual Information Distribution unit page at www.dvidshub.net/unit/914AW.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 21:39 Story ID: 373775 Location: NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Carl Magnusson serves as Niagara's newest commander, by 2nd Lt. Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.