USS Detroit Completes Historic Counter-Narcotics Deployment

MAYPORT, Fla - The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) returned to Mayport, Fla., July 11, following its maiden deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.



Detroit, along with a detachment from the “Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, deployed on March 15, 2020 to conduct U.S. Southern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations missions in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

During their deployment, Detroit, with their embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET), disrupted an estimated 1780 kilograms of cocaine, worth over an estimated street value of $124 million.

“I could not have asked for more from the crew over the past several months. Our Sailors and Guardsmen have overcome equipment casualties, COVID-19 challenges, and losses back home to ensure the success of USS Detroit while deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. I am proud to be a USS Detroit Blue Iron Warrior and can’t wait to sail with this extraordinary unit again in the near future,” said Cmdr. Jiwan Mack, Detroit commanding officer.

Just as Detroit deployed, the crew adjusted quickly to the new COVID-19 environment. Detroit’s crew met the changes in guidance and procedures due to the pandemic, safeguarding Sailors while still meeting counter-drug mission requirements.

“Detroit did a fantastic job while deployed, sending strong messages to our partners and our adversaries that the United States Navy operates globally and in all conditions,” said Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, Commander U.S. 4th Fleet. “Detroit did a great job adapting to our changing world, and their operational successes set a high bar for the next round of deployments. We are both grateful for and proud of Detroit’s accomplishments.”

This was a Navy and Coast Guard team effort and I am extremely proud of the way Detroit, HSC 22 Detachment 5, and LEDET 407 performed alongside our partners and allies in support of maritime interests in the Caribbean Sea. A lot of great work was put in by the team onboard and from outside the lifelines support provided by our Mayport-based staff and maintenance team,” said Cmdr. Joseph Caldwell, Detroit’s executive officer.

Detroit joined other U.S. Navy warships, numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperating in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, are all playing a role in counter-drug operations.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

Learn more about USNAVSO/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

Get more information about the Navy from US Navy facebook or twitter.

For more news from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/cusns/..

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 09:05 Story ID: 373754 Location: MAYPORT , FL, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Detroit Completes Historic Counter-Narcotics Deployment, by LTJG Miranda Rossum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.