2-11 Table XVIII

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion send rounds downrange in order to get certified for Table XVIII, June 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 02:28
|Story ID:
|373749
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
