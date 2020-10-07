New Leaders for NC Guard Steel Brigade Soldiers

Courtesy Photo | North Carolina Army National Guard Lt. Col. Seth Barun, left, 113th Special Troops...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | North Carolina Army National Guard Lt. Col. Seth Barun, left, 113th Special Troops Battalion commander, 113th Sustainment Brigade (SB), passes a guidon, a symbol of a commander's authority, to Headquarters and Headquarters Company 113th SB new commander Capt. Shavonne Weston at a joint Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremony at the unit's armory in Greensboro North Carolina, July 10, 2020. Weston received command of the more than 200 Soldiers in the company from outgoing commander Capt. Shannon Newton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paul Ventrilla, 113th Sustainment Brigade/Released). see less | View Image Page

A joint ceremony honored incoming leaders for the North Carolina National Guard’s (NCNG) “Steel Brigade” 113th Sustainment Brigade (SB), North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG) Capt. Shavonne Weston formally took command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 113th SB at a formation held at the unit’s armory in Greensboro North Carolina, July 10, 2020. Weston received command of more than 200 Soldiers from NCARNG Capt. Shannon Newton, who serves as a full-time NCNG logistics officer.



Also, NCARNG 1st. Sgt. Jeffery White was honored at a Change of Responsibility ceremony at the same time as he officially becomes the First Sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 113th Sustainment Brigade. White is now responsible for the day to day training and readiness of the unit's Soldiers taking that responsibility from the outgoing NCARNG 1st Sgt. Janice Pratt.



“I would like to thank Newton and Pratt for their outstanding work and for ensuring a smooth transition from one command team to the next, White and I are very grateful and openly accept the challenge,” Weston said.



The ceremony was held at the unit’s motor pool with a small number of Soldiers and leaders, due to COVID-19 social distancing precautions, representing the many teams of Soldiers, including logistics, transportation, personnel and operations experts under their leadership.



The unit’s guidon, a small flag on a staff that represents the unit and the leaders command, was passed from the outgoing leaders to the new leadership team symbolizing the change.



The 113th SB provides critical support for the nation’s war fighting with logistics professionals who manage fuel, ammunition, medical supplies, spare parts, various wheeled transports and supply areas. Many of the unit’s Solders deployed to Southwest Asia in 2011 - 2012. The unit has deployed Soldiers for many NCNG state missions including natural disaster and COVID-19 relief.