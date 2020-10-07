City Praises Air National Guardsmen with Proclamation

The City of Fort Worth presented a proclamation July 9, 2020, celebrating the 136th Airlift Wing’s support at the Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth, Texas.

The proclamation recognized the contributions of nearly 100 Citizen Airmen deployed to assist TAFB from April through July 2020 supporting the state’s COVID-19 mission. Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, District 9 representative, read the proclamation signed by Mayor Betsy Price as well as all Tarrant County’s district representatives.

The resolution detailed the 136th Airlift Wing’s impact on the Tarrant County community as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in demand for food among families and individuals in and around the Tarrant County.

“The Texas Air National Guard packed and helped to distribute 6.25 million pounds of food in a remarkably efficient manner, minimizing the wait time for those seeking food,” said the proclamation.

The proclamation also stated more than 80,000 families benefited from the food the Citizen Airmen packed and distributed, providing essential assistance in meeting the unprecedented need for food.

“Yesterday at Globe Life Park, we fed more people in one setting than we have ever fed,” said Julie Butner, TAFB president and chief executive officer. “Close to 3,800 families received boxes of food yesterday, and that’s truly amazing and record-breaking in the history of the TAFB.”

“We really appreciate everything you’ve done for us,” said Butner. “Not just in terms of feeding our families, but also in the process improvements you’ve given to us, and in your willingness to chip in and do whatever is needed.”

Though the Citizen Airmen came from different career fields from across the wing, they were able to use their knowledge and training to help TAFB efficiently manage the community’s surge in demand for food. From engineering traffic patterns and packing processes to finding the most efficient pallet placement for loading vehicles, the Citizen Airmen were able to help TAFB find solutions to take care of the community.

“You brought calmness back to us,” said Bennett Cepak, TAFB’s chief of operations. “You brought that feeling that, ‘We got this.’

“We had people who, for the very first time in their lives, had to ask for help - that’s hard - people feel ashamed and embarrassed. What you guys did was provide respect and dignity in the way you went about your business. You guys provided hope more than anything else. Everybody’s going to remember that.”

Col. Keith Williams, 136th Airlift Wing commander, expressed his deep gratitude to TAFB for giving his Citizen Airmen the opportunity to serve our community and for taking great care of them as they served.

“I’ve heard nothing but wonderful things,” said Williams. “And I know these guys carry a deep satisfaction knowing they helped their community.”

Williams explained we’re part of the community we serve – these are our families and neighbors who need the help we are providing. It really drove it home for us.

“We do put on the uniform to serve abroad, but we also put it on to serve locally,” Williams said. “This is where we’re from, and so we’re truly serving those in our community.”

We are Texans serving Texas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 20:23 Story ID: 373740 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US by TSgt Lynn M. Means