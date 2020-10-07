Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard seeks public’s help identifying owner of kayak found off Kauai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the owner of a yellow, two-person kayak found 150-yards off Kalaulau Beach in the Na Pali Coast, Thursday.

    An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) conducted searches of the area. There are no reports of missing persons at this time. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. 

    At 8:37 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan stating they found a kayak adrift off Kalaulau Beach with no sign of the owner. It was reported the kayak had some marine growth on it.

    Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed the Dolphin and Oliver Berry crews to search the area.

    The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. 

    Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard, or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports. 

    The weather on scene was winds of 28 mph and seas up to a foot.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 16:52
    Story ID: 373729
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Kauai
    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    USCGC Oliver Berry

