Coast Guard seeks public’s help identifying owner of kayak found off Kauai

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the owner of a yellow, two-person kayak found 150-yards off Kalaulau Beach in the Na Pali Coast, Thursday.



An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) conducted searches of the area. There are no reports of missing persons at this time. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.



At 8:37 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan stating they found a kayak adrift off Kalaulau Beach with no sign of the owner. It was reported the kayak had some marine growth on it.



Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed the Dolphin and Oliver Berry crews to search the area.



The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.



Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard, or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.



The weather on scene was winds of 28 mph and seas up to a foot.