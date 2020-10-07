Naval Museum & Battleship Wisconsin make virtual presence during Navy Week

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Keith Nitka, Operations Manager aboard the Battleship Wisconsin conducts a bried shout...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Keith Nitka, Operations Manager aboard the Battleship Wisconsin conducts a bried shout out in support of Navy Week Madison. Capturing the video is MC2 Livingston and MC3 Llanos, both assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

July 10, 2020 (Norfolk) Navy Week Madison-Wisconsin is kicks off on July 13-17, 2020. The capital city, whose state bears the namesake of the Battleship Wisconsin might be over 1,500 miles away and over 15 hours of driving; but that didn’t prevent the Battleship Wisconsin and her treasured silver set, which is on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, from making a virtual presence during the week long outreach event.



The idea to show the region’s to Wisconsin originated from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Nauticus and the Naval History and Heritage Command. Amid on-going COVID-19 mitigations in-place throughout the region, a virtual tour of the Battleship Wisconsin was produced. This included a special shout out from Wisconsin native, ISC(IW/SW/AW) Andrew Borremans, who is assigned to Carrier Strike Group Four.

Also featured during the virtual tour are Keith Nitka, Battleship Wisconsin’s Operations Manager and Captain Hal Mohler, Jr., Chief of Staff at nearby Commander, U.S. Second Fleet. Both Nitka and Mohler served together aboard the Battleship during the First Gulf War and were able to share some of their stories virtually in some of the spaces inside of the museum ship.



Also making its presence shine in Wisconsin are the Battleship’s presentation silver set. The 35 pieces of sparkling silverware was presented by the People of Wisconsin in 1901 to the first USS Wisconsin (BB 9); and sailed around the world during the expedition of the Great White Fleet from 1907-1909. After she was decommissioned, the silver set was presented again by the People of Wisconsin in 1943 to the second USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Silver sets, such as this treasured set that contains over 1,500 ounces of pure silver, are traditionally presented to a warship at the time of their commissioning. They are used for special events and entertaining dignitaries and VIPs. Wisconsin’s silver set, on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, is featured in a short video production and a shout out from Museum Educator, Matthew Headrick on behalf of the Naval Museum.



Those interested in visiting the Hampton Roads Naval Museum can anticipate doing so sometime on or around August 1, 2020; as they remain closed amid on-going COVID-19 mitigations. Visitors are urged to check their website at www.hrnm.navy.mil for details. The Battleship Wisconsin on the other hand, is currently open; and visitors are encouraged to check their website at www.nauticus.org for details.



As for Navy Week, this long-standing program is the Navy’s primary outreach effort into areas of the country that do not have a significant Navy presence. Since 2005, there have been more than 240 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 cities across the country. Navy Week Madison is scheduled for July 13-17, 2020 and will be done largely online in partnership with several organizations throughout the Madison area. More details about virtual and in-person offerings can be found at http://outreach.navy.mil.