    Photo Essay: Fog, American Flag, and Fort McCoy

    Fog, American Flag, and Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag is shown on a foggy morning on the garrison flagpole June 25, 2020,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag is shown on a foggy morning on the garrison flagpole June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

