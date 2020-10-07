Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Collins visits TEC

    General Collins visits TEC

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters USAF, coined three security forces Airmen assigned as enlisted professional military education instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, July 9, during a visit to McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.

    Officials highlighted the diversity of total force Airmen performing the TEC mission, including their variety in career fields and in their regular Air Force, National Guard, and Reserve Command experiences.

    The group joined the General in pushups before he toured TEC. He met earlier with the base’s 134th Air Refueling Wing leadership and Security Forces Squadron defenders.

    TEC is the Air National Guard's primary, total force PME center.

