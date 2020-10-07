General Collins visits TEC

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins (center), director of Security Forces, deputy...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins (center), director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters USAF, speaks with three security forces Airmen assigned as enlisted professional military education instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, July 9, 2020, during a visit to McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee. He met earlier with the base’s 134th Air Refueling Wing leadership and Security Forces Squadron defenders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters USAF, coined three security forces Airmen assigned as enlisted professional military education instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, July 9, during a visit to McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.



Officials highlighted the diversity of total force Airmen performing the TEC mission, including their variety in career fields and in their regular Air Force, National Guard, and Reserve Command experiences.



The group joined the General in pushups before he toured TEC. He met earlier with the base’s 134th Air Refueling Wing leadership and Security Forces Squadron defenders.



TEC is the Air National Guard's primary, total force PME center.