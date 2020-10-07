Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Masks available to Fort McCoy community to help prevent COVID-19 spread

    Masks available to Fort McCoy community to help prevent COVID-19 spread

    Installation Safety Office (ISO) Manager Randy Eddy shows cloth masks available to the Fort McCoy community

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation Safety Office (ISO) Manager Randy Eddy shows cloth masks available to the Fort McCoy community June 18, 2020, in the ISO office in building 1678 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The masks were made by Fort McCoy volunteers supporting Army Community Service and are free for Fort McCoy workforce and community members.

    Other masks purchased by the installation have also been made available to the community.

    To find out more, contact the Fort McCoy ISO.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 10:23
    Story ID: 373697
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
