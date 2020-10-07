48th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

The 48th Fighter Wing conducted a change of command ceremony here July 10.



Distinguished guests from local communities, Royal Air Force partners and Liberty Wing Airmen viewing via livestream, witnessed Col. Jason Camilletti assume command of the Liberty Wing from Col. William Marshall.



“We will continue to ensure that the Airmen from RAF Lakenheath are always ready to own the skies, we will prioritize surety and conventional readiness with an emphasis on the high-end fight, and we will continue to make preparations for the arrival of our first F-35A Lightning II late next year,” Camilletti said. “The enduring strategic impact of bedding down that aircraft in Europe will be a game changer. One that our adversaries fear and our friends anxiously await.”



Under Marshall’s leadership, Liberty Wing Airmen generated more than 21,000 sorties and 46,000 flying hours, deployed 5,600 personnel across 26 countries and provided air superiority to four combatant commands. Also, Marshall oversaw the success of three short notice fighter squadron deployments by activating the Immediate Response Force as well as the first F-15C Eagle combat deployment in 18 years.



“The Liberty Wing, under your leadership, has looped through four combatant commands in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander and presiding official for the ceremony. “You have excelled at taking care of the wing and the families, but it’s time for you to walk away with the rush of knowing, ‘you did it,’.”



Marshall, who will become the 3rd Air Force vice commander at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, thanked the Airmen of the 48th FW during his farewell.



“Thank you to all the men and women of the Liberty Wing for what you’ve done,” Marshall said. “If you empower your people and have good people working for you, they will do tremendous things. It’s been an honor of a lifetime. We will miss you all.”



Prior to his assignment as the 48th FW commander, Camiletti was the commander of the 48th Operations Group.



“I am honored to lead and serve the men and women of this wing,” Camilletti said. ”I can promise you that team Liberty will continue to lead from the front as United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s premiere combat wing.”

