IWTC Virginia Beach Civilian Molds IS Sailors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tori Leezer, currently serving as a Navy civilian, leads the way in molding Navy information warfare Sailors as an Intelligence Specialist (IS) “A” School instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Leezer, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduated from Navy boot camp in 1994. She originally entered the Navy as an undesignated Seaman and later graduated from IS “A” School. Her operational Navy duty stations include USS Grapple (ARS 53); United States Strategic Command; USS Enterprise (CVN 65) and Navy Marine Corps Intelligence Training Command (NMITC). After leaving the service as an intelligence specialist 1st class, she served for a short term as the military relations coordinator at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.



Since her return to the Navy as a civilian in 2009, Leezer has worked at IWTC Virginia Beach. Her specific duties while here include serving as the Operational Intelligence Analyst “C” School lead civilian instructor. During the past 11 years, she has been instrumental in the implementation of multiple curriculum updates and the coordination of implementing key updates to support the Sailor 2025 initiative within the IWTC Virginia Beach Intelligence “A” and “C” Schools.



Following the development of various IS course pilots, Leezer transferred to Intelligence Specialist “A” School to provide instruction and continuity within the course. She has focused her instruction predominantly on the final weeks of the course, where students are placed in an intense classroom environment during the final exercise, or FINEX, scenario. Utilizing her expertise in current operations intelligence, she reconstructed the FINEX scenario to include more current adversary technology, tactics, techniques and procedures. The new scenario provides the students a better opportunity to develop actual analysis based on current threats faced by our U.S. blue forces during recent deployments.



“Being in the position to personally train and mentor the intelligence professionals on the current threats we are facing is phenomenal,” shared Leezer. “There is no greater reward than knowing that the fleet is getting the brightest and best trained intelligence analysts.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



Date Posted: 07.10.2020